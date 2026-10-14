Mali: Nduhungirehe, Mali President Discuss Bilateral Relations

14 October 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, on Tuesday, October 13, met with Mali's Transitional President Gen Assimi Goïta for a discussion on bilateral relations, regional security and African integration.

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The meeting took place in Bamako on Tuesday, October 13, as part of Nduhungirehe's visit to the West African country.

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"I was honored to be received in the audience by His Excellency General of the Army Assimi Goïta, President of the Transition and Head of State of Mali," Nduhungirehe said after the meeting.

"We exchanged views on bilateral relations between Mali and Rwanda, security in our respective regions, and African integration."

The meeting with Goïta followed Nduhungirehe's talks with his Malian counterpart, Abdoulaye Diop, on Monday, during which the two ministers discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, expand cooperation in areas of common interest and address regional security concerns.

Nduhungirehe said the discussions covered bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as peace and security in their respective regions and across Africa.

He also met Lieutenant General Ismaël Wague, Mali's Minister of Reconciliation, Peace and National Cohesion, to exchange experiences on national reconciliation, unity and efforts to promote peace and stability.

Their discussions explored lessons from both countries' experiences in promoting reconciliation and opportunities to strengthen cooperation in this area.

Read the original article on New Times.

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