Rwanda: Mickels Scores for Sabah Fk in Historic Champions League Night

Rwanda international Joy-Lance Mickels etched his name into the country's football history on Tuesday night after becoming the first Rwandan player to score in the UEFA Champions League group phase, helping Azerbaijani side Sabah FK secure a memorable 2-0 victory over Czech outfit Slavia Prague.

The 30-year-old forward scored Sabah's second goal in the 88th minute before being named Player of the Match, capping a memorable night in his career and a historic moment for Rwandan football.

Mickels' strike sealed Sabah's first-ever victory in the Champions League league phase and earned the club its maiden three points in the competition's current format, following an opening defeat to Manchester United.

"It is a special moment, and I can't believe it," Mickels said after the match.

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"I dreamed of becoming Player of the Match in the Champions League, and now I have achieved it. I am proud and happy."

The Rwandan international was influential throughout the contest, causing constant problems for the Slavia Prague defence with his attacking movement and forward play before finally finding the net late in the game.

"I saw the ball coming, and I said to myself that this was my chance to do something," he said.

"I am happy to score and play my part in helping the team win. It is really a joy. Now we must focus on the next match, but at this moment I am happy and delighted."

Sabah took the lead early in the second half through Jamaican winger Kaheem Parris, putting the hosts in a strong position against their Czech opponents.

With Slavia Prague pushing for an equaliser, Mickels capitalised on a mistake involving goalkeeper Tomas Chory in the closing stages, calmly directing the ball into the net in the 88th minute to seal the victory.

The result marked a landmark occasion for both Sabah FK and Rwandan football, with Mickels becoming the first player from Rwanda to score in the European competition's league phase.