Ghana: Pres Mahama Charges New EC Deputies to Uphold Fairness

President John Dramani Mahama has told the newly sworn-in Deputy Chairpersons of the Electoral Commission (EC) that he expects no preferential treatment from the Commission for himself, his party or his government.

"As President, I expect no preferential treatment from the Electoral Commission for myself, my party, or my government. I expect an institution that applies the same standards to everyone and protects Ghanaians' right to choose their leaders freely," President Mahama declared.

The President was speaking at the Presidency in Accra on Monday when he swore into office Dr Joseph Kwaku Asamoah and Ms Emelia Afi Agbenyo as Deputy Chairpersons of the Commission.

President Mahama said the duty of the new Commissioners was to the State and its people, and that those duties must be discharged responsibly without favour towards any political party, candidate or government.

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