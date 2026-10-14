Ghana: 61 Nurses Leave for Grenada · Chief of Staff Urges Professionalism to Sustain Overseas Opportunities

14 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Sixty-one Ghanaian nurses have left the country for Grenada to begin two-year employment contracts under the government's Labour Exchange Programme.

The initiative is aimed at creating job opportunities for trained health professionals while strengthening Ghana's presence in the international healthcare sector.

The nurses were seen off at a departure ceremony at the Accra International Airport yesterday by a government delegation led by the Chief of Staff, Mr Julius Debrah, and the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, Mr Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Debrah urged the nurses to uphold discipline, professionalism and good character to enhance Ghana's reputation abroad.

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He said that while their academic qualifications could secure employment opportunities, their conduct and commitment to duty would determine their success and the sustainability of such opportunities.

"Your certificate or your qualification may open the door for you, but your character will determine how long the door will keep opening," he said. Read More.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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