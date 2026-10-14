Malawi: Likoma District Council, Strokeafrica Join Forces to Tackle Stroke Burden

Likoma District Council is strengthening efforts to prevent and respond to stroke through collaboration with StrokeAfrica.org, with a focus on improving awareness and response to the condition.

The initiative will provide health workers and communities with stroke-related educational materials, help identify warning signs and appreciate the importance of seeking medical attention early.

Director of Health Services for Likoma District Council, Dr. Mathewe Gracewell, welcomed the initiative, saying the availability of such materials could make a significant difference in the district.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This is a great offer and its impact can go beyond, especially in our setting where such materials are not provided," Dr. Mathewe said.

Stroke can result in long-term disability or death, particularly when treatment is delayed. Improving community knowledge about stroke and its warning signs is therefore an important part of reducing its impact.

StrokeAfrica.org lists Likoma District Council among its Champion Institutions, a network of organisations working to advance stroke awareness, prevention, recognition and care across Africa.

The initiative is particularly relevant to Likoma, where geographical and resource constraints can affect access to specialised health information and services. The organisation's work in Malawi extends beyond Likoma.

According to Shiven Das from StrokeAfrica.org, it is also working with other Malawian health institutions, including the Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) and Mulanje Mission Hospital, as part of efforts to strengthen stroke awareness and education.

Speaking on the initiative, the founder of StrokeAfrica.org, Shiven Das, said the partnership aims to ease the burden of the disease in areas where medical imaging and information remain scarce.

"Our larger hope is to reduce the stroke burden across the region, especially where there is a lack of information and radiology services," Das said, adding "Our research and outreach are two of the most important ways we hope to achieve this."

Medical teams at the partner centres said the support is already strengthening daily services. The educational resources are being used in waiting areas and wards to help staff conduct continuous training and guide families on why seeking immediate medical attention is critical.

Clinicians note that timely action is especially vital for patients living far from major towns, where transport and long distances often cause dangerous delays in getting help.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For Likoma, the support comes against the backdrop of the district's wider efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery. Likoma's geographical setting presents particular challenges for access to health services.

In 2023, health officials highlighted pressure on the district's health system, with St Peter's Hospital serving as a major referral facility for the island district. Beyond public education, the initiative also seeks to address diagnostic challenges faced by local facilities.

While doctors need brain imaging tests, such as CT scans, to determine the exact type of stroke and choose the right medical treatment, access to this technology remains limited in many centres.

For Dr. Mathewe, the availability of appropriate know-how can help strengthen the ability of health workers to provide information on stroke prevention and support communities in recognising the condition at an early stage.

The council's efforts also underline the importance of strengthening community-level health education alongside clinical services.

By bringing stroke information closer to communities, the initiative could help people understand risk factors, recognise warning signs and seek appropriate care without unnecessary delay.

For Likoma, the focus is not only on treating stroke when it occurs, but also on equipping communities with knowledge that can contribute to prevention and earlier action.