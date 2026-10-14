Tunisia: Citizens Cannot Be Reduced to 'Mere Numbers,' President Saïed Says [update 1]

Tunis — President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed chaired Tuesday in Carthage a Council of Ministers which focused on the state of affairs in the country as well as the draft finance law and economic budget for the coming year.

Investment can only thrive in a climate of social stability founded on justice and equity, the Head of State said. Meeting the needs of citizens across all fields in the country remains "an absolute priority," he added.

The draft finance law seeks to uphold social justice and alleviate the tax burden, President said emphasised. The divergence of views about its substance is "normal" as long as it does not undermine the country's interests or infringe on the right of citizens to a dignified life.

Citizens cannot be reduced to "mere numbers," the President of the Republic underlined. They are human beings with natural rights that every official must scrupulously guarantee by removing barriers while bearing in mind the sacrifices of martyrs and the aspirations of the Tunisian people.

The Tunisian people are awaiting tangible achievements in response to their expectations, President Saïed added, Those daydreaming they can blackmail the State "have come to the wrong address," he concluded.