Mozambique: Mondlane's Appeal Regarding Live Broadcast of His Trial Rejected

Maputo — Mozambique's Supreme Court has rejected an appeal filed by defendant Venâncio Mondlane, a former presidential candidate, seeking to have his trial broadcast live on television and social media.

During the trial, scheduled for November 17, the Supreme Court had also refused recording of sound and images. However, media outlets would be authorized to cover the hearing and produce written records of the proceedings. The decision also grants the public access to the courtroom.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Supreme Court claims that it had dismissed Mondlane's appeal in a ruling issued on 12 October, explaining that the type of decision he was challenging cannot be appealed under the country's Criminal Procedure Code.

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The Supreme Court's ruling maintains the restrictions on live broadcasting and audiovisual recording without overturning the principle that the trial is open to the public.

Mondlane, leader of the National Alliance for a Free and Autonomous Mozambique (Anamola), is accused of five criminal charges related to post-election mass demonstrations. The mass demonstration he called to protest against the alleged fraudulent results of the general elections held in October 2024 started peacefully but then degenerated into rioting.

Mondlane is accused of having committed the following crimes: public apology for a crime, incitement to collective disobedience, public instigation to crime, instigation and incitement to terrorism. Recently, the Council of State, the advising body to the Mozambican President, decided to lift Mondlane's immunity in order to allow him to stand trial.

The Supreme Court had also argued that a live broadcast could lead the public to form premature conclusions regarding guilt or innocence before a final verdict is reached. This is the most highly anticipated moment in the country, given that Mondlane is effectively the leading opposition figure, as a result of his political prominence and the crowds that attend his rallies across the nation.