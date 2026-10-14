Liberia: U.S.$9m Chokes House Leadership

Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole has accused the leadership of the House of Representatives of failing to account for US$9 million in legislative funds, demanding an explanation of how the money was spent.

Speaking Tuesday, October 13, at the Capitol, Cole alleged that US$4 million from the House's operational budget and another US$5 million earmarked for legislative projects have not been properly accounted for.

The lawmaker also questioned a reported US$12 million debt owed by the House to Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), calling for greater transparency in the Legislature's financial management.

Cole disclosed that he had written to GTBank's managing director requesting records relating to the reported debt, citing Liberia's public information law.

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He further accused the House leadership of failing to protect lawmakers' financial interests, alleging delays in the payment of benefits and reductions of approximately US$30 in some representatives' monthly salaries.

Drawing on his seven years as chairman of the House Committee on Rules, Order and Administration, Cole said legislative revenue increased during his tenure, contrasting that period with what he described as the current financial difficulties.

He urged the House leadership to provide a detailed account of the funds and address concerns surrounding lawmakers' benefits.

However, Cole did not present independently verified evidence establishing that the US$9 million was missing or misappropriated.

The allegations remain unverified, and the House leadership's response was not available in the information provided for this report.