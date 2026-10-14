Kenya: Disregard Altered Image Apparently Showing Kenyan President Looking At Photo of an Attack On Late Politician Raila Odinga's Car

Disregard altered image apparently showing Kenyan president looking at photo of an attack on late politician Raila Odinga's car

IN SHORT: This image appears to show Kenyan president William Ruto looking at a photo of security personnel tear-gassing one of former prime minister Raila Odinga's cars. However, the image has been altered and should be ignored.

On 7 October 2026, Kenyan president William Ruto presided over the unveiling of the Raila Amolo Odinga Mausoleum in Bondo in Siaya county, western Kenya, to honour his contributions to the nation.

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Raila Odinga served as the country's prime minister from 2008 to 2013. He was a prominent opposition figure and the leader of the Orange Democratic Movement party. He died in October 2025.

Days after the unveiling event, an image seemingly showing Ruto and Odinga's widow, Ida Betty Odinga, looking at a photo in the mausoleum depicting one of Odinga's cars being tear-gassed started circulating online.

Ruto and Ida appear to be looking at a photo that was first published online on 30 March 2023 during a showdown between police and anti-government protesters led by Odinga. Odinga later claimed that Ruto's government attempted to kill him that day.

Odinga and Ruto reconciled and signed a political pact in March 2025. They worked closely until the latter's death.

The image of Ruto looking at the photo has gone viral, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Altered image

Africa Check conducted a reverse image search and found a different version published by media outlets. It showed Ruto and Ida looking at photos of Odinga and his family on a wall at the mausoleum.

We dug further for the original photo on Ruto's verified Facebook page and found a bigger and more detailed photo of him and Ida. The original shows him looking at a photo of Odinga holding his chest, not one showing his car being attacked, as depicted in the circulating image.

The image circulating online has been altered and should be ignored.