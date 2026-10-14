Kenya: Poorly Edited Video Appears to Show Kenyan Governor George Natembeya Praising President William Ruto's Development Record

Poorly edited video appears to show Kenyan governor George Natembeya praising president William Ruto's development record

IN SHORT: A video circulating on social media appears to show Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya acknowledging president William Ruto's development projects in the county. However, the video is fabricated.

On 10 October 2026, Kenyan president William Ruto landed in Trans Nzoia county where he inspected government projects, including hospitals and roads under construction. He also used the opportunity to defend his development track record in the county ahead of the 2027 general election.

A day later, a video apparently showing Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya seemingly acknowledging Ruto's development contribution in the county started circulating.

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In the video, Natembeya appears to say in Kiswahili: "Amekuja hapa anafungua kalami kale inaitwa low volume seal, huko Endebess, ati kutoka sijui Endebess ati kwenda Matumbei, ata wewe mwenyewe kama president umeinvest kwa mahosipitali na ma dispensary. Na umeweka pesa kule Endebess, kwa hospitali. Na wewe ni president by the way. Sasa anakuja anataka kufungua soko."

This translates as: "He came here to commission a so-called low-volume seal road, running from Endebess to Matumbei. You, the president, have invested in hospitals and dispensaries. You have actually allocated money to a hospital in Endebess. Now you have come to open a market."

Endebess and Matumbei are areas in the county.

Natembeya is an opposition politician who is a staunch critic of Ruto and his administration. He served as Rift Valley regional commissioner before resigning in January 2022 to contest the county governorship on the Democratic Action Party-Kenya ticket, which he won.

The video has been posted widely, but can it be trusted? We checked.

Altered video

Africa Check searched Natembeya's verified Facebook page and found the original video posted on 10 October 2026. In the video, the governor actually criticised Ruto and his development claims.

Speaking in Kiswahili, he says, in part: "He has come here to commission the so-called low-volume seal road, from Endebess to Matumbei, a very minor project. All those five years have passed, Mr president, where have you been until now? With the election just eight months away, you suddenly realise there is another side of Kenya, you rush to Trans Nzoia and start launching projects that aren't even in the budget. Fake projects."

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He went on to question where Ruto got the legal authority to channel funds to a hospital in Endebess without an agreement with him as governor. Natembeya also accused the president of investing in the hospital and dispensary business, thereby unfairly competing with public health facilities.

In the speech, he also blasted Ruto for saying he would open a market in the county that he allegedly started in 2017 but failed to complete, forcing him, as the governor, to step in to finish it.

The circulating video showing Natembeya praising Ruto's development record is altered and should be ignored.