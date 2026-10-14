Liberia: Owecc-L, Pul Conclude Rwandan Transitional Justice Study Tour

Monrovia — A high level Liberian delegation has successfully concluded a study tour of Rwanda's transitional justice processes, furthering reinforcing Liberia's momentum and commitment toward establishing the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) and the National Anti Corruption Court (NACC).

A release issued Tuesday said the delegation returned to Liberia on late Monday, 12 October 2026, following an intensive mission jointly undertaken by representatives from the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court for Liberia (OWECC L) and the Press Union of Liberia (PUL).

"Throughout the study tour, delegates participated in a series of joint and separate engagements with key transitional justice actors, media institutions, government agencies, memorial centers, and civil society organizations across Rwanda," the release said.

It added that the engagements highlighted the critical importance of partnerships, institutional learning, and knowledge exchange in strengthening Liberia's justice and accountability architecture.

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The release said discussions centered on Rwanda's post-conflict transitional justice journey and explored opportunities for collaboration in support of Liberia's efforts to operationalize the WECC and NACC.

During meetings with Rwandan stakeholders, Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director of OWECC-L, and Mr. Julius Kanubah, President of the PUL, underscored the importance of cross-cultural learning, technical cooperation, and institutional capacity building in advancing reconciliation, accountability, national healing, memorialization, digital archiving, and assistance for victims and survivors of Liberia's civil conflicts.

The delegation noted that Rwanda's experience offers valuable lessons on confronting painful histories while fostering national cohesion, strengthening public trust in institutions, and ensuring accountability for grave human rights violations and economic crimes.

Given Rwanda's unique media history, both as an instrument of incitement during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi and later as a partner in national recovery, reconciliation, and transitional justice, the delegation prioritized discussions on media responsibility, peacebuilding, public education, and accountability.

Strategic engagements were undertaken with the Rwandan Journalists Association (ARJ), the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC), and the Liberian Media Institutions Network-Rwanda (LMIN-R), a network of online media platforms operated by Liberian students residing in Rwanda, including journalists and media practitioners.

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OWECC-L and the PUL expressed confidence that these engagements will pave the way for practical cooperation in areas such as transitional justice reporting, media capacity development, digital documentation, peace education, and professional exchanges.

The institutions further noted that prospective collaborations would complement existing memoranda of understanding and contribute to strengthening media solidarity and democratic accountability between Liberia and Rwanda.

The study tour was conducted from 24 September to 12 October 2026 and covered Kigali, Musanze, Rubavu, Kibuye, and Nyanza, providing participants with first-hand exposure to Rwanda's transitional justice institutions, memorialization initiatives, and post-conflict recovery programs.

The delegation comprised Dr. Cllr. Jallah A. Barbu, Executive Director, OWECC-L, Mr. Julius Kanubah, President, Press Union of Liberia, Mr. Ezekiel E. Fayia, Liberia National Police Assigned Intelligence and Investigative Officer to OWECC-L, Mr. Simeon J. Lomah - Head of ICT, OWECC-L, Mr. Edmond S. Kamei - Assistant Director for Operations, OWECC-L, and Mr. Patrick Niyongabo - Advisor and Escort for Rwanda Engagements, OWECC-L.

The delegation also benefitted from the support of Mr. Tyfred B. Teh, a Liberian student pursuing a Master of Laws (LL.M.) degree in Rwanda and a representative of the Steering Committee of the African Transitional Justice Youth Network (ATJYN), who assisted with and participated in several engagements during the visit.