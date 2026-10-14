Alternative National Congress (ANC) political leader was one of the major focuses of Deputy Government Spokesperson Daniel O. Sando remarks at yesterday's Ministry of Information press briefing, sharply criticizing and questioning his political direction while urging him to abandon his presidential ambition.

Minister Sando challenged Mr. Alexanders Cummings to reconsider his political ambitions, citing what he described as inconsistencies in the opposition leader's political approach, "Let him focus on his 1% and forget about the presidency."

His remarks appeared to refer to Cummings' performance in previous presidential elections, which Sando used to question the ANC leader's chances of winning the presidency.

Of recent, Mr. Cummings has used his media appearances to criticize the government's performance, and at one point in time accusing it of ignoring the sufferings of the Liberian people.

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Sando also criticized Cummings' relationship with other political actors, arguing that his past political decisions raised questions about his consistency and direction.

The deputy government spokesperson's comments add to the ongoing exchanges between government officials and opposition figures over the country's political leadership and future direction.

Cummings, who leads the ANC, has positioned himself as an alternative to the country's established political leadership, advocating institutional reforms and improvements in economic governance.

However, Sando questioned whether the opposition leader had demonstrated the political strength and consistency needed to pursue the presidency successfully.

The comments come as political discussions continue over the performance of the Boakai administration and the role of opposition parties in holding the government accountable.

While Sando defended the administration's record during the briefing, he also argued that opposition leaders should present practical alternatives to the government's policies rather than focus solely on criticism.

The remarks are likely to draw reactions from the ANC and its supporters, although no response from Cummings or the party was included in the information available for this report.