Kenya: 'You Know Nothing About Fuel Prices,' Wandayi Tells Gachagua

Nairobi — Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has hit out at former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over his remarks on fuel prices, accusing him of lacking the knowledge to comment on the management of petroleum costs.

Wandayi, who accompanied President William Ruto on his tour of West Pokot, dismissed Gachagua's views on fuel pricing, saying the process was independently handled by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), rather than individual government officials.

"Let me tell you, Mr Wamunyoro. There is nothing that you know regarding fuel prices in this country because you were a one-term MP. Fuel prices are managed independently by EPRA and not individuals within government," Wandayi said.

The Cabinet Secretary escalated his attack by accusing Gachagua of demanding bribes from petroleum companies during his tenure as Deputy President, allegations that could intensify the political confrontation between the two leaders.

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"When you were the Deputy President, you were demanding bribes from petroleum companies; therefore you cannot have any say in matters fuel prices in this country," Wandayi said.

Gachagua had claimed that petrol prices could rise by Sh12 per litre and diesel by Sh9, alleging that President William Ruto intends to use the increases to finance political mobilisation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Gachagua, who leads the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), made the allegations as Kenyans awaited the latest pump-price review by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), scheduled for Wednesday.

He accused Ruto of ordering the proposed increases and alleged that the additional revenue would be used to fund political bribery and mobilisation ahead of the next election.

Gachagua also claimed that Gulf Energy was involved in the alleged plan and accused Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi of being directed to justify the increases by citing rising global oil prices.

"Desperate to raise more cash, last evening, he ruthlessly ordered an increase in the price of diesel by Kshs. 9 and petrol by Kshs. 12, to be processed through Gulf Energy for political bribery," he alleged.

The government has pointed to rising international fuel costs amid disruptions to global oil markets linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

The latest EPRA review will determine whether motorists face higher pump prices for the period beginning October 15.

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Under the prevailing maximum retail prices for September 15 to October 14, a litre of Super Petrol retailed at Sh214.03 in Nairobi, while diesel sold at Sh217.86.

The new prices will reflect the regulator's assessment of the relevant import costs and other components used in calculating the maximum retail prices.

The review comes amid concerns over the effect of rising fuel costs on transport fares, food prices and the wider cost of living.