Tanzania: Dr Mwinyi Lauds Zanzibar's Partnership With Real Madrid in Advancing Isles' Football

14 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Madrid — THE Zanzibar President and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, has said the partnership between the Real Madrid Foundation and Unicorn Zanzibar Sports Limited will create opportunities for young people in Zanzibar to develop their football talents, build discipline and strengthen their values through training that meets international standards.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks in Madrid, Spain, during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing specialised football training programmes for young people, followed by the establishment of a permanent academy at the Zanzibar Sports Complex.

During the ceremony, Dr Mwinyi received a Real Madrid football jersey from Roberto Carlos, a former Brazil national team player and Real Madrid ambassador, and Julio González Ronco, Director of the Real Madrid Foundation.

The event was part of efforts to strengthen relations and cooperation in promoting sports and developing youth talent in Zanzibar. Tanzania's Ambassador to France, Saidi Yakubu, also attended the ceremony.

Dr Mwinyi said the Zanzibar Government had developed more than 30 football grounds and would continue investing in sports infrastructure, knowledge and systems to help young people realise their full potential.

He emphasised that success in sports requires talent, discipline, education and highly skilled, professional coaches.

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