Tanzania: Call for Tanzanians to Preserve Mwl Nyerere Legacy Through Peace, Solidarity

14 October 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan, has urged Tanzanians to continue preserving and passing on to future generations the values of peace, unity and solidarity established by the Father of the Nation, the late Mwalimu Julius Kambarage Nyerere.

President Samia made the appeal on October 14, 2026, in a message posted on her Instagram account to mark the 27th anniversary of Nyerere's death.

In her message, the President said Tanzanians take pride in the legacy of values left by Mwalimu Nyerere, emphasising that everyone has a responsibility to preserve, honour and practise them so they can continue to serve as a foundation for national development.

She also stressed the importance of upholding these principles and passing them on to future generations for the benefit of Tanzania.

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