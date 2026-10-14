Kenya: SRC Raises State Corporation Board Chairs' Monthly Pay to Sh130,000

Nairobi — The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has raised the monthly honorarium for chairpersons of state corporations by Sh50,000 to Sh130,000, under revised pay terms that also set sitting allowances at Sh30,000 per meeting.

The new rates, communicated in a letter dated October 13, follow a request by the State Corporations Advisory Committee (SCAC) and a review by the commission on October 6.

Ordinary board members will not receive a monthly honorarium but will earn the Sh30,000 sitting allowance, alongside other approved benefits.

The revised package also provides for annual medical cover of up to Sh3 million for inpatient treatment and Sh200,000 for outpatient care.

Chairpersons will receive a monthly telephone allowance of Sh7,000, while other board members will get Sh5,000.

Board members will also receive a daily lunch allowance of Sh2,700 where meals are not provided.

Transport costs will be reimbursed at Automobile Association rates where official transport is unavailable.

The SRC has directed state corporations paying above the approved limits to comply with the new rates.

However, serving board members will retain their existing pay under personal-to-holder terms, subject to their current contracts.