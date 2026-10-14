Sudan: Commercial Diplomacy Starts With Connections

14 October 2026
United States Embassy (Khartoum)
press release

Chargé d'Affaires Jonathan Howard and the Office of Sudan Affairs hosted a reception in Cairo bringing together approximately 60 Sudanese business leaders, Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) alumni, and representatives from U.S. Embassy Cairo's Foreign Commercial Service. The gathering focused on strengthening U.S.-Sudanese commercial ties and building networks that can support Sudan's eventual post-war economic recovery.

The reception connected prominent private-sector leaders with YALI alumni, whose ties to the United States, local expertise, and professional networks make them valuable potential partners for American businesses. These relationships offer a foundation for identifying commercial opportunities, connecting prospective partners, and advancing mutual prosperity.

As OSA's largest gathering for a Sudanese audience since the evacuation of U.S. Embassy Khartoum, the reception underscored the role of commercial diplomacy in sustaining relationships with Sudan's private sector and laying the groundwork for future economic engagement.

Read the original article on U.S. Embassy Khartoum.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 United States Embassy. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.