Libya/Morocco: TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Afcon - Morocco, Zambia Target Semi-Final Push As Algeria, Libya Seek Recovery

Morocco and Zambia will look to build on their winning starts when Group A action resumes at the TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2026 on Wednesday, while Algeria and Libya seek to get their campaigns back on track.

Libya, bronze medallists at the 2024 edition, face a must-win encounter after opening their campaign with a 3-1 defeat to Zambia. The Mediterranean Knights will be eager to respond and revive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

Their opponents, Algeria, are also under pressure after suffering a 4-0 defeat to defending champions Morocco in their opening match. Making their tournament debut, the Fennecs will be determined to claim their first points and remain in contention for a place in the last four.

The day's standout fixture sees Morocco take on Zambia in a meeting between the two sides that began their campaigns with victories.

The defending champions made a commanding start to their title defence, recording a 4-0 win over Algeria on Monday. With the backing of the home crowd at the Moulay Abdellah Sports Hall in Rabat, Hicham Dguig's side will aim to maintain their momentum and take another step towards the semi-finals.

Zambia, meanwhile announced their intentions with an impressive 3-1 victory over Libya.

Under Italian coach Andrea Cristoforetti, Chipolopolo will now face a sterner test as they look to build on their opening performance and challenge the hosts for top spot in Group A.