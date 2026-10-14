Africa: Women's Olympic Football Tournament - 16 Nations Set for Third Round

Sixteen nations will compete in the third round of African Qualifiers for the Los Angeles 2028 Women's Olympic Football Tournament from 23 February to 6 March 2027.

The teams advanced following the second round, played from 7 to 13 October 2026, as they continue their pursuit of one of Africa's two places at the Olympic Games.

Kenya recorded the biggest victory, beating Seychelles 11-0, while Ghana defeated Mauritius 7-0. Tanzania beat Botswana 6-0, Malawi overcame Zimbabwe 7-0 and Nigeria defeated Comoros 5-0. Zambia also secured a 4-1 victory over Uganda.

South Africa progressed with a 3-0 win over Madagascar, while Senegal beat Tunisia 2-0.

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Algeria defeated the Central African Republic 7-0, Mali overcame Benin 6-2, Côte d'Ivoire beat the Democratic Republic of the Congo 3-0 and Angola defeated Namibia 2-0.

Ethiopia and Burkina Faso also advanced following 1-1 draws against Rwanda and Equatorial Guinea, respectively. Morocco and Cameroon qualified after the withdrawals of Congo and Guinea.

Third-round fixtures

The third round will feature eight home-and-away ties, with the winners advancing to the fourth round.

Morocco will face Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire take on Cameroon and Zambia meet Ghana. South Africa will play Angola, while Kenya face Malawi.

The remaining ties are Ethiopia vs Tanzania, Senegal vs Mali and Algeria vs Burkina Faso.

All third-round fixtures:

Morocco vs Nigeria

Ethiopia vs Tanzania

Zambia vs Ghana

Kenya vs Malawi

Angola vs South Africa

Senegal vs Mali

Algeria vs Burkina Faso

Côte d'Ivoire vs Cameroon

Only eight teams will progress to the fourth round as the race for Africa's two Olympic places continues.