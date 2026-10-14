Africa: Angola Claim Southern African Derby to Start TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Afcon With a Big Win Over Mozambique

Angola started their group B campaign with a win at the 2026 TotalEnergies CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations after beating Southern African neighbours Mozambique 5-1 on Tuesday at the Complexe Sportif Prince Moulay Abdellah in Rabat.

The 2024 edition runner up Angola started the group on a high note to go second of the group, behind leaders Egypt on goal difference after The Pharaohs defeated debutants Tanzania 8-0 earlier on the day to top the group.

The "Palancas Negras" stroke hard in the first half scoring three goals. Aderito Santos opened Angola's record after 7 minutes, before Anderson Fortes and Hornes Espirito scored twice before the break.

Vasco Mateus pulled one back for Mozambique, but two goals in the span of one minute from Aderito Santos and Joao Cambangula gave Angola a significant lead that they kept till the final whistle to claim their first victory of the campaign.

Mozambique will face highly confident Egypt on Thursday, as the Pharaohs will aim to build on their massive opening victory over Tanzania who will seek amends when they lock horns with Angola later the same day. Angola to conclude the group stage with a much anticipated against Egypt, while Mozambique face Tanzania on Saturday 17 October.