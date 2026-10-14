Nigeria: Ignore Fake Newspaper Front Page Claiming Nigerian President Bola Tinubu Previously Admitted to Drug Abuse and Trafficking

Ignore fake newspaper front page claiming Nigerian president Bola Tinubu previously admitted to drug abuse and trafficking

IN SHORT: A fake newspaper front page falsely claims that in 1999, while governor of Nigeria's Lagos state, Bola Tinubu made a "shocking revelation about his past" involving drugs. But the archived front page of the 17 May 1999 edition is completely different and makes no mention of the now president.

Several Facebook users have posted what appears to be a newspaper front page with the headline: "How I Became a Drug Abuser & Traficker - Gov Tinubu of Lagos State."

Dated 17 May 1999, the front page was supposedly published by PM News, a popular Nigerian newspaper.

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According to the article below the headline, then governor of Lagos state Bola Tinubu confessed to being a "drug abuser and trafficker in his younger years."

Tinubu served as governor of Lagos state in southwestern Nigeria from 1999 to 2007. He became the country's president in 2023.

The front page is circulating amid renewed attention to the president's past. In 1993, Tinubu forfeited US$460,000 to the US government in a case involving funds linked to narcotics trafficking.

In 2023, the election petition court ruled that the petitioners had failed to prove that Tinubu had been arrested or convicted of a drug-related offence.

Fast forward to 2026, US records from that period became the subject of another legal dispute, with Tinubu challenging efforts to release some of them.

The same front page was posted here and here.

But is it genuine? We checked.

Fake front page

Africa Check searched Archivi.ng, a Nigerian digital newspaper archive, for the 17 May 1999 edition of PM News. We found that the archived edition from that date carried a different headline: "National Assembly Complex Not Ready."

The story below the headline reported that then head of state Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar snubbed an invitation to commission the new national assembly complex in Abuja, the country's capital.

The circulating front page includes an image of Tinubu, supposedly from his tenure as Lagos governor. But it doesn't match Tinubu's appearance from that time.

The circulating front page is fake, and the quote attributed to Tinubu is false.

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With Nigeria's next general election set for January 2027, false claims about political candidates can mislead the public and distort perceptions of candidates.