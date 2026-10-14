Malawi: Chibuku Splashes K3m On Mulhako As Brewery Strengthens Cultural Ties

Chibuku Products Limited has handed over K3 million to Mulhako wa Alhomwe, reaffirming its commitment to preserving Malawi's cultural heritage and cementing its long-standing relationship with traditional institutions.

The donation was presented by company representative Henry Mbweza, who said the brewing giant remains dedicated to supporting cultural celebrations that keep Malawi's traditions alive.

Mbweza hailed Chibuku's Managing Director Gerald Bowler for approving the contribution, stressing that the company has consistently backed Mulhako wa Alhomwe and other major cultural festivals across the country.

He said the brewer's support extends beyond a single cultural grouping, pointing to its involvement in events such as the Maseko Ngoni and Mzimba Heritage celebrations.

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"This support reflects our appreciation of Malawi's rich cultural heritage and our commitment to maintaining strong relationships with traditional institutions and communities," said Mbweza.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Mulhako wa Alhomwe, board representative Muchana Mpuluka praised Chibuku for its unwavering support, describing the contribution as a timely boost ahead of this year's festivities.

Mpuluka noted that traditional beer remains a central feature of cultural celebrations and said the organisation was delighted to once again partner with the country's leading traditional beer producer.

The latest donation further strengthens Chibuku Products' reputation as one of the private sector's most consistent supporters of Malawi's cultural events, helping preserve traditions while bringing communities together through shared heritage and celebration.