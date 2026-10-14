Malawi: Minister Chipungu Launches Land Resettlement for 132 Displaced Families in Kasungu

The Minister of Lands, Chimwemwe Chipungu, has launched the allocation of residential and agricultural land to 132 displaced families at Nthunduwala-Zithe Farm in Kasungu District, in a government-backed effort to help affected households rebuild their lives.

Under the programme, each verified beneficiary family has been allocated land for both housing and farming, with the aim of restoring livelihoods and providing long-term stability.

Speaking at the launch, Chipungu said the initiative reflected the government's commitment to supporting vulnerable families.

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"This programme demonstrates the Government's commitment to helping affected families rebuild their lives, restore their livelihoods and secure a better future," he said.

The minister said transparency and fairness had guided the allocation process to ensure all eligible beneficiaries received their rightful share of land.

He urged the families to use the plots productively by constructing decent homes and cultivating crops to strengthen food security and generate income.

"I encourage all beneficiaries to make good use of this opportunity by building suitable homes and utilising their agricultural land to improve their livelihoods," Chipungu said.

He also appealed to traditional leaders, local authorities and neighbouring communities to support the resettlement exercise and promote peaceful coexistence.

For the 132 families settling at Nthunduwala-Zithe Farm, the allocation marks the beginning of a new chapter after displacement, offering both a place to live and land on which to build sustainable livelihoods.