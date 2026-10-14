Algeria: President of the Republic Sends Message to Pope Leo Xiv

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent Wednesday a message to the Pope of the Vatican, Leo XIV, expressing to him his sincere heartfelt wishes for the success of the surgical operation he underwent, and for a speedy recovery and good health and well-being.

The message read: "Your Holiness Pope Leo XIV, Pope of the Vatican, Supreme Pontiff, I learned with deep emotion and sympathy of Your Holiness's admission to hospital for surgery.

In the face of this health setback, I extend my sincerest expressions of solidarity and good wishes, and my heartfelt hopes for a successful operation, a speedy recovery and good health and well-being."

The President of the Republic added: "I value your efforts to spread the values of peace and tolerance around the world, and I hope Your Holiness will regain his health as soon as possible and continue his mission of promoting dialogue and understanding among peoples. Please accept, Your Holiness, the assurances of my highest esteem and respect."