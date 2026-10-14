South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Inaugurate Vedanta Gamsberg Phase II Expansion Project

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday officially inaugurate the Vedanta Zinc International (VZI) Gamsberg Phase II Expansion Project in Aggeneys, Northern Cape.

The expansion, located in the Khâi-Ma Local Municipality in the Namakwa District, is among the largest mining investments in South Africa in the past decade and is expected to strengthen the country's zinc production capacity and support economic activity in the region.

Themed "Partnerships for Progress", the inauguration will highlight collaboration between government, business, employees and communities in advancing inclusive growth and regional development.

The Phase II expansion will increase Gamsberg's annual zinc-in-concentrate production capacity to approximately 500 000 tonnes per annum, positioning the operation to become one of the world's largest zinc-producing mines.

The project is expected to sustain between 800 and 1 000 jobs during operations, with recruitment predominantly from the Northern Cape. This is expected to support local employment, skills development and economic activity in surrounding communities.

The inauguration forms part of VZI's long-term commitment to South Africa and underscores the role of mining investment in supporting industrial development and creating economic opportunities.

A media tour of the Gamsberg Mine is scheduled for Thursday at 15:00, ahead of the main inauguration event on Friday. - SAnews.gov.za