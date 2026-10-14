Ghana: Mahama Inspects 6,000-Birds-Per-Hour Meat Factory in Bechem

13 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

President John Dramani Mahama over the weekend inspected ongoing works on a 6,000-birds-per-hour meat processing factory at Bechem in the Ahafo Region.

The facility, being developed by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, is a key component of government's broader strategy to achieve self-sufficiency in poultry production and reduce Ghana's heavy dependence on imported chicken.

President Mahama, who toured the site to assess the pace of work, was briefed by the project contractor that the factory is currently 50 percent complete.

The contractor assured the President that construction would be fully completed by March next year.

He further disclosed that all required equipment for the processing plant has already been procured and is ready for installation once the building works are finished.

Once operational, the factory is expected to significantly boost local poultry processing capacity, create jobs and support poultry farmers within the Bechem enclave and beyond.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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