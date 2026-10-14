Ghana: New EC Deputy Chair Joseph Kwaku Asamoah Pledges to Restore Public Trust in Commission

Newly appointed Electoral Commission (EC) Deputy Chairperson Joseph Kwaku Asamoah has pledged to work towards restoring public confidence in the Commission, describing it as an obligation he and his colleagues must fulfil.

Speaking after his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama, he said the Commission would work closely with its staff to review electoral processes and pursue continuous improvements.

He said the Commission was committed to delivering its mandate without fear or favour, stressing that every Ghanaian mattered.

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According to Mr Asamoah, restoring public trust was particularly important because confidence in the Electoral Commission had fallen to its lowest level in more than two decades.

Citing Afrobarometer data, he said only 33 per cent of Ghanaians expressed some or a lot of trust in the Commission, compared with 75 per cent in 2005 and 63 per cent in 1999.

He described the figures as a call to action, insisting that rebuilding public confidence was not optional but an obligation imposed on the Commission.

Mr Asamoah identified misinformation, disinformation and fake news as major challenges facing electoral processes in modern times.

He warned that false information could undermine political interests and deepen divisions in the country, while calling for responsible use of new media to promote civic education and encourage public participation, particularly among young people.

He stressed that credible elections were not the responsibility of the Electoral Commission alone but a national duty requiring the involvement of political parties, Parliament, the security services, the judiciary, civil society organisations, the media and every citizen.

He therefore called on all stakeholders to work together with the Commission to strengthen Ghana's electoral processes and restore public confidence.