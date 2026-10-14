Ghana: NFS Introduces Digital Safety System to Boost Fire Compliance

The Ghana National Fire Service College has oriented officers on its new digital platform aimed at modernizing fire safety operations in the country.

The orientation, held at Kyebi-Akwadum, introduced personnel to the Automated Fire Compliance and Safety System (AFCAS), a platform designed to enhance fire safety compliance, streamline property monitoring and registration, and cut down paperwork and administrative bottlenecks.

Speaking at the programme, the Public Relations Officer of the Service, Divisional Officer Grade One Emmanuel Bonney, charged officers to maintain professionalism on social media. He cautioned personnel against engaging in unnecessary exchanges with officers of other security agencies online.

The Commandant of the College, DCFO James Christian Nii Klottey Ankrah, used the occasion to appeal for infrastructural development and logistical support to strengthen training and operations at the College.

The AFCAS initiative forms part of ongoing efforts by the GNFS to digitize its operations and improve service delivery nationwide.