Ghana: 87-Year-Old Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Defiling 9-Year-Old Girl

An 87-year-old man, identified as Yaw Gahornu, has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a nine-year-old girl at Ofankor, a suburb of Accra.

According to a press release issued by the Accra Regional Police Command on October 12, 2026, the man was convicted after being tried before the Gender-Based Violence Court at the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Headquarters.

The police said preliminary investigations showed that the girl's mother discovered bloodstains on her daughter's clothing when she returned from work on August 29, 2026.

Upon questioning the child, she allegedly disclosed that Gahornu had sexually abused her repeatedly between July and August 2026.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The police further indicated that investigations revealed that the accused had allegedly lured the girl to his sleeping quarters and threatened to kill her if she told her mother about the abuse.

The case came to light after the accused's granddaughter reportedly witnessed the alleged abuse on August 31, 2026, and informed family members, including the girl's mother. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Gahornu was arrested, charged and arraigned before the Gender-Based Violence Court, where he was found guilty of defilement and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment with hard labour.

The Accra Regional Police Command has welcomed the court's decision and reaffirmed its commitment to protecting children and other vulnerable persons.

It urged the public to promptly report suspected cases of child abuse to the police for investigation and the necessary action.