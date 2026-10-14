South Africa: Cape Town's Baboon Conflict - Do You Have the Full Picture?

13 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Daily Maverick

Daily Maverick's Maverick Earth series examined Cape Town's escalating baboon conflict from the perspectives of authorities, scientists, residents, conservationists and the baboons themselves. Now that you've had a chance to read the series, we want to hear from you.

We're running a little experiment because we trust you, our readers, to help us assess our journalism.

Before the series began, we asked readers whether they felt they understood the baboon conflict on the Cape Peninsula well enough to have an informed view. Now that all five parts have been published, we're asking the same question again.

If you haven't read the full series yet, you can catch up here:

The aim of this poll is to find out whether our journalism has given you the information and perspectives you need to make up your own mind about a complex and often contentious issue.

What are you still wondering about the baboon conflict? Share your questions and thoughts in the comments. We'd like to hear what the series helped you understand, what questions remain, and what you think we should be...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.