Malawi: These Handmade Malawian Eco Baskets Are Full of Hopes and Dreams

A women-owned Malawian design studio, Akhada Baskets, is showing that an eco-friendly woven basket can carry more than household items. It can carry dignity, cultural heritage, income and export potential.

What began as a chance encounter with a struggling weaver in Salima in central Malawi has developed into a successful enterprise that preserves cultural heritage and empowers communities.

"I was working in Salima, which is about 100km east of the capital Lilongwe," says Tisungane Thomson, managing director of Akhada Baskets, "when one day I met a local weaver who was trying to sell me these really beautifully made baskets. He complained about how he had to move around town all day just to sell a single basket."

The thought struck her that there had to be a better way for these talented artisans to sell their products consistently and support their families. Her observation was simple but powerful: Malawi's traditional weaving skills had beauty, functionality and market value, but most weavers lacked access to stable markets.

"I thought to myself, what if we make sustainable products and find markets, even beyond Malawi?"

The following day, Thomson tracked down the weaver and asked him to create a sample based on her ideas.

"He returned with the basket perfectly done," she says - and this was the first Akhada basket, a symbol of hope and new beginnings.

In the Khokhola dialect of...