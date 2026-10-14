South Africa: Medshield 2027 - More Benefits, More Access and a Stronger Focus On Affordability

For South Africans trying to balance rising living costs with the need for quality private healthcare, the annual medical scheme contribution increase can be an important factor in household budgets

For 2027, Medshield Medical Scheme is putting affordability, access and broader member support at the centre of its offering, announcing a 7.9% weighted average contribution increase alongside a range of enhanced and new benefits.

For 125 603 members, the increase will be between 6% and 7%, while the Scheme says it has protected existing benefits and enhanced selected limits across its options.

The changes come as Medshield reports continued membership growth and an improving age profile. Membership grew by 4.5% in 2025, with the positive trend continuing into 2026.

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More support for families

One of the changes likely to matter to families is the increase in the age limit for child dependants.

From 2027, children can remain registered as dependants until the age of 24, up from 21, across all Medshield benefit options.

The Scheme has also reviewed selected co-payments, with some being removed and others reduced. The aim is to limit unexpected out-of-pocket costs and make private healthcare more affordable for members.

A bigger focus on prevention and chronic care

Medshield is also placing greater emphasis on early detection and managing health conditions before they become more serious.

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