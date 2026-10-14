South Africa: Politically Aweh - 'Poll Dancing' Elections Show Live At the Homecoming Centre

13 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Politically Aweh

Ahead of local government elections, Politically Aweh takes its irreverent political comedy live, combining interviews, journalism and jokes about potholes, housing, xenophobia and Joburg's race.

Helen Zille is swimming in potholes. The ANC's new campaign strategy seems to be insulting voters. And the MK party is still sulking about being "robbed" at the 2024 elections. The local government elections are just around the corner and there's only one way to cope with the chaos: laughing through the tears. And that's where Politically Aweh's biggest live show yet comes in.

On Wednesday, 21 October, South Africa's wittiest news show takes the stage at the Homecoming Centre in Cape Town for Politically Aweh: Poll Dancing, a one-night-only live special filmed two weeks before the country votes.

Audiences can expect a night packed with stand-up comedy, satirical commentary and razor-sharp elections analysis from some of the country's best comedians and journalists. The show will feature fresh interview content with leading figures from all the major political parties and unpack hot-button issues such as Cape Town's housing crisis, disinformation, xenophobia, coalition politics and the hotly contested race for Joburg.

And for those of us struggling to remember the difference between a district municipality and a metro, there will also be the ABCs of LGEs - a quick explainer to dust up your civic ed before you make your "X"....

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