Malawi: Gospel Artists Set for Anakubala Celebration in Mitundu - Gloria Kampingu to Headline

Some of Malawi's best-known gospel musicians are expected to perform at the Anakubala Gospel Celebration in Mitundu, Lilongwe, on 17 October.

The event, organised by Alibe Vumbulutso Events, will take place at Mitundu Primary School Ground from 11:00 to 18:00 and is being promoted as a day of thanksgiving, praise and worship.

Among the headline acts are Gloria Kampingu Manong'a, known for the song Alibe Vumbulutso, Dr Favoured Martha, Pastor Evance Watsopano Meleka, Alex Nkalo, Apostle Norman Phiri, Japhet Mhone, Violet Tengani and Mable Rwanda.

Several church choirs, including the Mitundu Baptist Church Choir, are also scheduled to perform.

Organisers say the event aims to bring communities together through gospel music while encouraging people to reflect on and celebrate God's blessings.

"We want people to come together and give thanks through gospel music. This is a celebration for families and the wider community," a representative of Alibe Vumbulutso Events said.

Tickets have been priced at K3,000 for adults and K2,000 for children.

The event has received sponsorship from Kalilole Marketing Hub, Beauty & Styles, Choice, FBKs and Spencerville Limited, with support from HPS Designs.