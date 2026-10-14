Malawi: BWB Board Dragged Before MPs Over Governance Storm

The board of the Blantyre Water Board (BWB) has been summoned to appear before Parliament's Public Appointments Committee (PAC) amid growing concerns over governance and management issues that have rocked the utility.

PAC vice-chairperson Joshua Malango said the committee wants answers from the board over allegations of maladministration and to assess whether proper governance structures are being followed at the institution.

The dramatic intervention comes despite the recent removal of the board's former chief executive, with lawmakers insisting that deeper questions about leadership and accountability remain unresolved.

Malango said the committee believes it is crucial to engage the board in order to prevent further governance failures in the future.

He warned that leadership wrangles within key public institutions often affect service delivery, leaving ordinary Malawians to suffer the consequences.

"Governance challenges in public institutions have a direct impact on how services are delivered to citizens," he said.

The board is expected to face tough questioning when it appears before the parliamentary committee on Wednesday afternoon.

The hearing is likely to place fresh scrutiny on the water utility as MPs seek assurances that governance problems will not undermine the provision of essential services to residents of Blantyre and surrounding areas.