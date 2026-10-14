Southern Africa: Malawi's Scorchers Thrash Zimbabwe 9-0 On Aggregate to Reach Olympic Qualifying Round

Malawi's women's national football team, the Scorchers, have advanced to the next round of qualification for the 2028 Olympic Games after a commanding 7-0 victory over Zimbabwe in the second leg of their tie at the National Sports Stadium.

Holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Lilongwe, Malawi completed a comprehensive 9-0 aggregate win.

US-based forward Temwa Chawinga gave the visitors an early lead after 10 minutes and doubled the advantage on the half-hour mark to put the Scorchers 2-0 ahead at the break.

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Captain Tabitha Chawinga added a third goal seven minutes after half-time before Temwa completed her hat-trick in the 56th minute.

Chisomo Banda scored Malawi's fifth goal in the 86th minute, with Asimenye Simwaka adding another two minutes later. Sarah Mulimbika then completed the scoring in stoppage time.

Scorchers head coach Lovemore Fazili praised his side's attacking display.

"We came here to score goals. We wanted a win to proceed to the next stage and I'm happy because it has happened," he said.

"We missed a lot of chances in the first leg in Lilongwe but it was a different story today."

Zimbabwe coach Stella Gotal acknowledged Malawi's superiority.

"It was a tough match. We were not clinical. Malawi is a better team," she said.

"Our players need more experience and we still have a long way to go in terms of fitness."

The Scorchers will face Kenya in the next round of qualifying for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Two African women's teams will qualify for the tournament, which will be held in the United States from 14 to 30 July 2028.