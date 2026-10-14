Namibia: Windhoek Central Hospital Cardiologist Resigns Amid Bullying Probe

Paediatric cardiologist Dr Fenny Shidhika says she feels targeted by the health ministry following an investigation into toxic conditions at Windhoek Central Hospital.

Shidhika has accused health minister Esperance Luvindao and deputy executive director Theo-Ben Kandetu of pushing for action against her, following an investigation into alleged bullying at the hospital's cardiac unit.

The cardiologist made the allegations after resigning from the Ministry of Health and Social Services with immediate effect last week.

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A ministerial investigation, which The Namibian has seen, has found that at least 10 medical officers had left the cardiac unit since 2019, with some accusing Shidhika of bullying, verbal abuse, pushing heavy workloads and facilitating poor working conditions.

When approached for comment yesterday, Shidhika accused Luvindao and Kandetu of putting pressure on her.

"Do the papers want patients harmed? The evidence is large and there is a lot behind everything. Instigated investigation. Some were cracked down. Pressure that has been ongoing.

"Ask health minister Esperance Luvindao and deputy executive director Theo-Ben Kandetu to explain why they were pushing. They pushed it!"

Shidhika said she would not respond to the allegations in the investigation report because she had already submitted her response to the ministry.

"Let the investigators, the state and ministry deal with it. They know everything. My dispute report is shared with the ministry. Get it, just like you got the rest.

"I have a responsibility to the country. I didn't leave the patients," she said.

Shidhika said her duty was to protect the country. She questioned the allegations about her competence.

"Rather go and perhaps prove if the incompetence is true. Just use the right investigators," she warned.

In her resignation, Shidhika cited humiliation, threats, damage to her reputation and pressure to compromise healthcare standards.

According to the report, some doctors resigned from the cardiac unit without finding other jobs, while others asked to move to different departments because of Shidhika's alleged bullying and mistreatment.

"Since 2019, at least 10 medical officers have left the cardiac unit. Reasons cited include verbal abuse, excessive workload, lack of guidance, and a toxic working environment. No formal exit interviews were conducted," the report states.

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Several doctors also reported suffering from anxiety, depression and stress because of the working environment, with some seeking medical treatment and counselling.

The ministry conducted the investigation between 20 and 22 July.

A four-member panel led by maternal and foetal medicine specialist Dr Gaynor Balie interviewed 19 people, including doctors, nurses and hospital managers.

Other panel members were Dr Sikivu Sikuvile, Dr Nelao Mhata and Dr McCartney Moller.

According to the report, Shidhika has made remarks in the past like "You have killed my patient", "You don't add value", "You should not be here" and "You are not well trained".

Senior nurses also accused her of calling them uneducated, incompetent and "salary collectors".

The panel recommends disciplinary action against her within 30 days for alleged verbal abuse, insubordination and failure to follow procedures.

It also recommends a psychological assessment.

The panel calls for more doctors, better management and psychological support for staff, while acknowledging Shidhika's medical expertise.

The documents do not indicate whether she was found guilty and whether disciplinary proceedings were completed before her resignation.

Luvindao did not respond to The Namibian at the time of publication.

When approached for comment, Kandetu referred The Namibian to the ministry's spokesperson.

Spokesperson Walters Kamaya yesterday said: "The matter is being managed internally."