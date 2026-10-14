Uganda: Kayunga Distributes 10,000 Fish Fingerlings to 20 Farmers to Boost Household Incomes

At least 20 fish farmers in Kayunga District have received 10,000 fish fingerlings under a government-supported initiative aimed at promoting aquaculture, improving household incomes and strengthening livelihoods amid declining fish stocks in lakes and rivers.

The initiative, implemented through the district fisheries department with support from the government's Planning and Marketing Grant (PMG), seeks to encourage residents to embrace fish farming as an alternative source of income and a sustainable means of improving household food security.

Speaking during the handover of the fingerlings at the Kayunga District headquarters in Ntenjeru, District Fisheries Officer Stanley Wasemera said the government had provided the farmers with fish seed to establish or expand their aquaculture enterprises, while the beneficiaries would be responsible for feeding and managing the fish.

Wasemera said the intervention was also intended to promote knowledge-sharing among farmers, enabling those who had received the fingerlings to serve as practical examples to other community members interested in venturing into aquaculture.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have provided the farmers with fish seed, and they are expected to take responsibility for feeding and managing the fish until they are ready for harvesting," Wasemera said.

He explained that the programme was designed to benefit more people beyond the initial recipients, with neighbouring farmers expected to learn from the beneficiaries' experiences and eventually adopt fish farming.

Wasemera added that the initiative formed part of the government's broader efforts to improve household incomes and livelihoods by encouraging communities to diversify their economic activities.

He noted that declining fish stocks in natural water bodies, including lakes and rivers, had increased the need for alternative and sustainable fish production methods to meet growing demand while providing farmers with an additional source of income.

According to Wasemera, aquaculture offers households an opportunity to generate income without relying entirely on traditional fishing activities, whose productivity has been affected by declining fish stocks.

He expressed optimism that the beneficiaries could begin harvesting their fish within six months, provided they managed the fingerlings properly and maintained appropriate feeding practices.

Wasemera urged the farmers to treat the project as a serious business venture, emphasising that proper management would be essential to achieving the intended results.

"We expect the farmers to handle this project with keen interest and commitment. If they properly manage the fish and provide the necessary feeding, they should be able to start harvesting within six months," he said.

He encouraged the recipients to use the opportunity responsibly, noting that the success of the initial beneficiaries could determine the extent to which the programme expands to other farmers across the district.

The beneficiaries welcomed the government's intervention, describing it as an opportunity to improve their economic circumstances, establish sustainable enterprises and reduce household poverty.

The farmers pledged to work diligently to ensure the fingerlings survived and grew to maturity. They also committed to following guidance from the district fisheries department and taking responsibility for the day-to-day management of their fish stocks.

They expressed hope that the project would enable them to earn additional income from fish sales, improve their families' living standards and reduce their dependence on other potentially less reliable sources of income.

The beneficiaries also acknowledged the importance of proper feeding and care in ensuring the fingerlings survive and grow to marketable sizes within the anticipated harvesting period.

The distribution comes amid government efforts to encourage households to engage in productive enterprises as a means of improving livelihoods and promoting economic self-reliance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Food and Agriculture Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Kayunga, the fish farming initiative is expected to complement other income-generating activities by giving farmers an opportunity to invest in aquaculture and respond to the growing demand for fish.

Beyond the immediate beneficiaries, the project is expected to have a demonstration effect, with successful farmers potentially encouraging their neighbours to adopt fish farming and expand production within their communities.

However, the long-term success of the intervention will depend on the farmers' ability to manage the fingerlings effectively, provide adequate feed and apply appropriate fish farming practices.

If successfully implemented, the programme could help improve household incomes, strengthen local fish production and provide an alternative to declining catches from the district's natural water bodies.

For the initial beneficiaries, the immediate task is to nurture the fingerlings to maturity and turn the government-supported intervention into a productive enterprise capable of delivering lasting economic benefits.