Uganda: GLA Quarry Agrees to Compensate Kiwugo Residents After Years of Complaints

The management of GLA quarry site in Mukono District has agreed to begin the process of compensating affected residents of Kiwugo Village following years of complaints over damage to property and safety hazards linked to its operations.

Local investor Guster Ntake, through his son Guster Lutaaya, who runs the quarry, agreed to meet residents of Kiwugo in Nakisunga Sub-county to discuss compensation and identify those eligible for payment.

The agreement follows growing tensions between residents and quarry management after the death of 12-year-old Jesca Nalujja, who reportedly fell into a pit at the quarry site.

For more than five years, residents have complained about alleged damage to houses, uncovered pits and other safety and environmental hazards associated with the quarry operations.

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They have accused Lutaaya of failing to address their grievances despite repeated complaints, saying they want compensation to help them acquire alternative land and relocate to safer areas.

In an effort to resolve the dispute, residents, local leaders and district environmental officials met the quarry manager to establish the number of people eligible for compensation.

During the meeting, residents accused officials from Mukono District's Environment and Natural Resources offices of neglecting their concerns. They said they had submitted several formal complaints but received no meaningful action from the relevant authorities.

Mukono District Environment Officer John Damba apologised on behalf of the district over the child's death. He said he had been delegated by the district's Chief Administrative Officer to attend the meeting following media reports about the residents' concerns.

Damba, however, dismissed allegations that his office had received bribes from the quarry owner to suppress complaints, saying the accusations had tarnished the office's reputation.

He insisted that he had never received formal complaints from the affected residents.

Damba also questioned the location of stone-crushing machinery within a residential area, describing it as inappropriate. He said the investor should compensate affected residents to enable them to relocate.

Nakisunga Sub-county Chairman Stephen Mufuwa assured residents that efforts would be made to resolve the dispute. He urged all parties to act transparently and avoid misrepresenting facts as compensation negotiations continue.

Henry Waluswaka also pledged to convey the residents' concerns to the relevant authorities to help ensure that those eligible receive compensation.

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During the meeting, residents submitted their bibanja transaction agreements to the Nakisunga Sub-county chief ahead of a visit by valuers to assess the affected properties.

The valuation exercise is expected to establish the extent of the damage and help determine compensation for eligible residents.

Although the agreement could mark progress in the long-running dispute, residents continue to seek lasting solutions to safety risks, environmental damage and concerns about accountability.