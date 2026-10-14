South Africa is clearly a choice destination for drug traffickers. Reasons for this range from ready-made gang networks to provinces with suitable climates and secluded plots where narco-factories can be built. The police service also needs repairs, but constant crackdowns could disrupt trafficking and deter those behind it.

If a narco estate agent assessed South Africa, they'd know it is in a prime position, with a coastline that enables consignments to be shipped in and out, plus vast inland plots with drier weather where drug-making factories can be set up.

The country also has established gangs that stretch across regions and which local and international traffickers can use to distribute or move their illicit wares.

There is much more that makes South Africa alluring to drug honchos, but there are also drawbacks.

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Mixed-use SA, Mandrax and meth

South Africa is a drug transit, consumption and manufacturing destination, meaning illicit drugs are pushed through it, are used (and abused) in it, and are made here.

Reiterating the last point, and a clear red flag for traffickers, is that police have recently cracked down on several massive illicit drug production factories.

Barely a week ago, police uncovered a R100-million Mandrax facility on a farm in Hekpoort, near Krugersdorp in Gauteng.

Five local suspects were arrested and face charges relating to illicit drug manufacturing and dealing.

They are Trent Coetzer, 36, Nakedi Makwesi, 44, Evan-Lee Mohapi, 25, Donell Coetzer, 28, and Lyle Johnson, 21.

All five appeared in the Krugersdorp Magistrates'...