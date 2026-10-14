South Africa: Joburg Pensioner Gets R437,000 in Credits, Write-Offs After Seven-Year Billing Battle

After years of fighting a municipal account he insisted was wrong, Johannesburg pensioner Umesh Daya has seen more than R437,000 in credits and write-offs applied to his account. City Power's own analysis suggests he should not have been billed for postpaid electricity while buying prepaid power.

For the first time in years, Johannesburg pensioner Umesh Daya can open his municipal bill without confronting a debt of hundreds of thousands of rands - and, he says, without the overwhelming, constant fear of disconnection that accompanied it.

His seven-year billing dispute has involved repeated complaints, an appeal to the Johannesburg Ombudsman and, eventually, a desperate plea to Daily Maverick for help.

Daya says the mounting charges and repeated threats of disconnection caused enormous stress, affected his health and disrupted his employment. He says he repeatedly had to leave work and rush to his Crosby home when told officials had arrived to disconnect his services.

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Now, his October 2026 municipal statement records an outstanding balance of R5,418, compared with a previous balance of R442,908. It lists sundry credits totalling R437,424.

Daya is relieved, although he continues to dispute the remaining amount.

The dramatic reduction follows questions from Daily Maverick to the City and City Power about the account.

City Power announced an "urgent investigation" and said appropriate account adjustments would be determined once it was completed.

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