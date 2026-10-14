South Africa: JSC Leaves Key Judicial Leadership Posts Unfilled, Raising Succession Concerns

13 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Marianne Merten

Key judicial leadership posts in the Eastern Cape and Labour Court were left unfilled in the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) October interviews, raising questions about stability and succession planning for the judiciary.

The Eastern Cape High Court has operated for almost three years without a permanently appointed Judge President after the incumbent, Selby Mbenenge, went on special leave in late 2023 following a sexual harassment complaint by his court secretary. In April 2026, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) overturned a tribunal ruling to find Mbenenge guilty of gross misconduct for sexual harassment, clearing the way for potential impeachment proceedings.

One of the two Eastern Cape Deputy Judge Presidents, Zamani Nhlangulela, was appointed acting Judge President, but in the first half of 2025 the remaining Deputy Judge President, David van Zyl, retired, creating a Deputy Judge President vacancy.

After the Deputy Judge President post remained unfilled in the October 2025 JSC interviews, a series of acting appointments unfolded as the Eastern Cape courts, particularly Mthatha, battled with slow case finalisation amid claims of bribery to secure court dates. Three of the four judges interviewed for the post in this round had acted as Deputy Judge President.

"It is an extraordinary situation for a leadership position not to be filled after...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.