South Africa: What the Constitutional Court Judgment On Asylum Actually Said

Despite the incredible ire the judgment has drawn from the anti-immigrant movement, it actually builds on several previous cases and achieves little that is new or controversial in South African immigration law.

Last week, March and March's portrayal of a Constitutional Court judgment as a radical change to immigration law helped fuel days of violent anti-immigrant protests in Durban, Soweto and outside the court itself.

Online, the judgment was misrepresented as granting immigrants citizenship, jobs and voting rights.

But little has been written about what the judgment actually ordered or the legal timeline leading up to it.

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The ruling built on established legal principles, but also struck down provisions of the Refugees Act that created barriers to the asylum process. It reaffirmed that people cannot be denied access to asylum application procedures simply because of how or when they entered South Africa.

Origins of the case

In 2020, amendments to the Refugees Act effectively barred anyone who enters the country unlawfully from accessing the asylum system.

Those amendments required immigration officials to conduct "good cause" interviews with undocumented people to establish whether they had good reason for entering South Africa illegally and failing to report to a Refugee Reception Office (RRO) within five days, according to Liesel Fourie, an attorney at the Nelson Mandela University Refugee Rights Centre in Gqeberha.

"In practice (those interviews) never happened," said Fourie.

"(Immigration officials) felt they...