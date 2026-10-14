South Africa: How Mbeki's NPA Failed to Hold Wouter Basson Accountable

13 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wilmot James

In Part Four of our six-part series, legal missteps, political caution, and evidentiary hurdles allowed Project Coast's mastermind to walk free.

South Africa signed the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention, the first multilateral treaty to ban an entire class of weapons, on 10 April, 1972, and ratified it in November 1975.

Fifty-plus years later, and as concerns mount about the use of chemical and possible use of biological weapons in what has become known as grey warfare in Ukraine and elsewhere, it is an appropriate time to reflect on the rise and decline of South Africa's biological weapons programme, the only country in Africa to develop both biological and nuclear capabilities.

There are profound lessons to be learnt about how to - and how not to - govern the dismantling of high-consequence programmes such as these. In this six-part series, we focus on the biological programmes that went by the benign name of Project Coast, a covert endeavour that collectively represents some of the worst practices when it comes to building and dismantling a biological weapons programme responsibly.

Read parts one, two and three of the series.

Nelson Mandela stepped down as president of South Africa on 13 June 1999. He wanted to set an example on the African continent and disrupt its tradition of having lifetime heads...

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