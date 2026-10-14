South Africa: Hawks Deal Heavy Blow to Gqeberha Drug Trade With Arrest of 'Serious Player'

A 42-year-old suspect described by police as a 'serious player' faces drug-dealing charges in Gqeberha following a major investigation into widespread local distribution.

The police's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks, believe they have dealt the illicit drug trade in Nelson Mandela Bay a heavy blow after the arrest of a foreign national alleged to be a major dealer.

Kingsley Nweke made a brief appearance in the Gqeberha Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and is expected to return on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

The 42-year-old Nigerian national, who was arrested late last month, faces multiple charges of dealing in drugs after he was allegedly found in possession of hundreds of Mandrax tablets and a significant quantity of tik (crystal methamphetamine).

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Hawks members at court described Nweke as a "serious player" in the local drug trade and said more charges could follow.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said Nweke's arrest came after an intensive investigation that linked him to drug-dealing across Gqeberha.

"The amount of drugs we found with the accused, as well as how wide his activities spread across the city, leads us to believe he is running a significant drug operation in Gqeberha."

He said the possibility of Nweke being linked to larger countrywide drug operations could not be ruled out.

"His drugs are coming from somewhere, but we...