South Africa: Grit Your Teeth - How Inflationary Times Force a Gamble On Health and Savings

Medical providers report slower business as consumers weigh healthcare cover against school fees and other essentials, while fuel and food prices threaten further strain.

As I go about my daily routines, snatching a wrap for lunch here, avoiding a carbie sarmie there, I like to ask people how they are finding business.

For some it's pretty much the same as always. If you cut hair and have a big customer base you probably have a pretty regular crop of earnings. Cutting your hair is something you would probably do quite regularly.

But quite a few people have suggested things are not that busy.

Just in the past week two people providing very different medical services told me things are quite slow.

One of them in a local provider brought up the subject herself, saying it was quiet at the moment. The second, when asked, made the same point.

There is plenty of evidence that this is across the medical sector.

While I've come to expect a sort of choir of middle-class grumpiness when medical aid schemes announce their increases for the upcoming year, there is something slightly less musical about this year's chorus.

An undertone that is more strident than usual.

Discovery Health, which tends to read the market a little more quickly than others, announced a new "low-cost" option on the same...