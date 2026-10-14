South Africa: SA Heads to COP17 With a Practical Plan to Halt Biodiversity Loss

The clock is ticking for 196 countries to meet the ambitious targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030. With that in mind, South Africa's negotiating team is heading to the biodiversity COP, with practical implementation as a top priority.

With 2030 less than four years away, the sustainability target year marks the deadline for South Africa and other countries to fulfil 23 global targets to halt and reverse biodiversity loss.

The targets are outlined in the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF), a landmark international agreement adopted in 2022 at the 15th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15).

COP15 LANDMARK AGREEMENT Historic moment for nature and humanity as Kunming-Montreal framework adopted at UN biodiversity conference December 21, 2022 The draft Global Report on Collective Progress in the Implementation of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework released in July has already painted a dire picture of the progress made towards implementing the GBF.

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The draft report found that signatory countries are wildly off track to meet the 2030 deadline, with significant progress being made in only one of the 23 targets that were agreed on four years ago.

The UN report ultimately concluded that the global goal to halt and reverse biodiversity loss by 2030 would not be achieved unless action by countries "accelerated rapidly".

With the next instalment of the biodiversity COP starting on Monday, 19 October, and in light of the...