South Africa: 'Where'd the Money Go?' - Feisty NMB Tannies Slam 'Shoddy' R2.4m Smartie Bridge Upgrades

'Feisty tannies' Francis Jeffrey and Eileen Leander are demanding answers over R2.4m spent on upgrades to Gqeberha's historic Wylde Bridge, after height restrictors were destroyed and heavy trucks continued to cross the structure, raising safety fears.

Nelson Mandela Bay's feisty tannies are up in arms once again, this time over the money spent on upgrades to the historic Wylde Bridge, which links Amsterdamhoek and Swartkops. They have described the work as an utter "mess" and a disaster.

Spanning the Swartkops River, this historic structure was opened in September 1879, making it one of the oldest bridges in the Nelson Mandela Bay metro. It was nicknamed "Smartie Bridge" after a brightly coloured refurbishment in 2016.

Read more Feisty tannies take on truckers to save Smartie Bridge October 24, 2025 While the municipality has taken steps to divert heavy and prohibited vehicles away from the bridge, residents Francis Jeffrey and Eileen Leander say the work done so far falls far short of what was needed to protect the structure.

"The work is absolutely sh*t," said Jeffrey, while Leander demanded that the municipality "come clean up their mess".

The women say the metro's stated expenditure of R2.4-million on upgrading the bridge approaches, roadworks and kerbing, as well as installing traffic-calming measures and signage, does not match what they have seen on the ground.

"Where on earth did the money go? Does this look like R2.4-million...