Ghana: NTC Board Meets Minister Ahead of 70th Anniversary Launch

The Board of Directors of the New Times Corporation (NTC), publishers of The Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers, has invited the Minister for Government Communications, Mr Felix Kwakye Ofosu, to the launch of the corporation's 70th anniversary celebrations.

The board also used the meeting to formally introduce its members to the minister and discuss plans to recapitalise the corporation and accelerate its digitalisation drive.

Speaking in an interview after the meeting, the Board Chairperson, Dr Charity Binka, described the engagement with the minister as fruitful.

She said Mr Ofosu had been supportive of the corporation since assuming office and had remained receptive whenever it approached him for assistance.

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Dr Binka said discussions on the recapitalisation of the NTC had been ongoing, adding that the minister shared the view that the corporation needed a financial injection to reposition itself to meet the demands of the changing media landscape.

"We want to really move NTC from where it is now to where it should be as part of government's resetting agenda," she stated.

Dr Binka assured the minister that the new board was committed to working hard to leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Read More.

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