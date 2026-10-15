Ghana: Sedom Landowners Appeal to Pres Mahama Over Limestone Concession Dispute

Twenty families claiming ownership of a limestone concession at Sedom in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have appealed to President John Dramani Mahama to intervene in a dispute between Klos & Hauls Limited (KHL) and GHACEM Limited to protect local investment and ensure a peaceful resolution.

The families, through the chairman of the Limestone Landowners Association, Mr Divine Annor, urged the government to facilitate an impartial review of the competing claims to the concession and ensure that the matter was resolved in accordance with the law.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times via telephone, he said the dispute had raised concerns about the ownership and management of the concession, which KHL acquired in 2022, with the lease gazetted on December 20 that year.

According to Mr Annor, the company had invested in the site and commenced operations before the disagreement emerged.

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He called on the relevant state institutions to clarify the status of the concession and establish the respective rights of the parties to prevent further uncertainty and protect the interests of the landowners and investors.

The Chairman said they wanted the Minerals Commission and the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) to provide clarity on the relevant mineral rights, permits and other documents relating to the concession.

He also called for engagement among the company, the landowners, traditional authorities and the relevant state agencies to resolve the matter amicably.

According to Mr Annor, the dispute highlighted the need for transparent procedures in the allocation and management of mineral concessions, particularly where local landowners and investors had interests in the same area.

Beyond the immediate disagreement, he urged the government to strengthen local participation in the mining and quarrying sectors as part of its economic reset agenda.

He said Ghanaian entrepreneurs should have fair opportunities to invest in the country's natural resources, alongside foreign investors, to ensure that more of the benefits remained within the national economy.

"Ghana must also recognise that a country that does not own its economy risks becoming dependent on others. We welcome foreign investors while local entrepreneurs seek better access to contracts, land and mineral concessions," he said.

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Mr Annor urged President Mahama to make the promotion of local ownership and investment a key consideration in decisions concerning the country's natural resources.

He further called for mining and quarrying communities to benefit from such activities through responsible environmental management, fair compensation and improved economic opportunities.

The families include Etse Afiyoo Manor, Kabukuor Abena Owusu (Mrs.) and Dugba Manor.

Mr Annor appealed to the government and the relevant institutions to address the matter promptly and ensure that all parties operated within the applicable legal and regulatory framework.